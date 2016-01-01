Dr. Ayanna Baptiste, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baptiste is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayanna Baptiste, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ayanna Baptiste, MD
Dr. Ayanna Baptiste, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Baptiste works at
Dr. Baptiste's Office Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty340 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Center for Community Health at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital515 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ayanna Baptiste, MD
- Hematology
- English
Dr. Baptiste accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baptiste has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baptiste works at
Dr. Baptiste has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, Anemia and Thalassemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baptiste on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baptiste has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baptiste.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baptiste, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baptiste appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.