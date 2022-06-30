Dr. Swinton Jamison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayanna Swinton Jamison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ayanna Swinton Jamison, MD
Dr. Ayanna Swinton Jamison, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Swinton Jamison works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Swinton Jamison's Office Locations
-
1
Albert Humphrey4100 N Main St Ste 101, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 256-0101
-
2
Innovative Medical Practice of New York PC275 Battery St Ste 650, San Francisco, CA 94111 Directions (415) 429-6977Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 11:00am
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swinton Jamison?
I met with Dr. Jamison via Teledoc when I was dealing with some major anxiety issues. She was EXTREMELY helpful and took my input seriously. We worked together to develop a treatment plan involving medication. My life has completely changed since she prescribed medicine for me, and I credit her with just about saving my life. She practices very far away from where I live, and this random appointment on Teledoc was lifesaving. I would recommend her strongly.
About Dr. Ayanna Swinton Jamison, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1053359851
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swinton Jamison accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swinton Jamison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swinton Jamison works at
Dr. Swinton Jamison has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swinton Jamison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Swinton Jamison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swinton Jamison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swinton Jamison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swinton Jamison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.