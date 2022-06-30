See All Psychiatrists in Columbia, SC
Dr. Ayanna Swinton Jamison, MD

Psychiatry
4.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Columbia, SC
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ayanna Swinton Jamison, MD

Dr. Ayanna Swinton Jamison, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.

Dr. Swinton Jamison works at Albert Humphrey in Columbia, SC with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Swinton Jamison's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Albert Humphrey
    4100 N Main St Ste 101, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 256-0101
  2. 2
    Innovative Medical Practice of New York PC
    275 Battery St Ste 650, San Francisco, CA 94111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 429-6977
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 11:00am

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ayanna Swinton Jamison, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053359851
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Swinton Jamison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swinton Jamison has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swinton Jamison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Swinton Jamison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swinton Jamison.

