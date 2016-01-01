See All Family Doctors in Jackson, MS
Dr. Ayanna Jenkins, MD

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ayanna Jenkins, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Jenkins works at Jackson Hinds Comprehensv Hlth in Jackson, MS with other offices in Hazlehurst, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jackson Hinds Comp Hlth. Ctr Dental Mo
    3502 W Northside Dr, Jackson, MS 39213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 362-5321
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Copiah
    550 Caldwell Dr, Hazlehurst, MS 39083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 894-1448
  3. 3
    J H C H C South
    145 Raymond Rd, Jackson, MS 39204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 372-1800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Cellulitis
Obesity
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Cellulitis

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Ayanna Jenkins, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1760692743
    Education & Certifications

    • University of AL at Birmingham - Huntsville Campus
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ayanna Jenkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jenkins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.