Overview of Dr. Ayaz Biviji, MD

Dr. Ayaz Biviji, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Biviji works at Orange Orthopedic Medical Group in Orange, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.