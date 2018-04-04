Dr. Ayaz Khan is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayaz Khan
Overview
Dr. Ayaz Khan is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Williamsport, PA.
Locations
-
1
Pain Management of Williamsport LLC553 E 3RD ST, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (570) 323-3106
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Williamsport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Khan is a very professional Dr, and he takes the time to explain any and all procedures and questions.He has a great bedside manner. And, his office manager, Laura, is a very sweet individual..
About Dr. Ayaz Khan
- Pain Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.