Dr. Ayaz Rahman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center, Roane Medical Center and Starr Regional Medical Center Athens.



Dr. Rahman works at Cardiology Associates of East Tennessee in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Lenoir City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.