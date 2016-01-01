Dr. Ayaz Rasool, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasool is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayaz Rasool, MD is an Urology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SHER-I-KASHMIR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES (S.K.I.M.S.) BEMINA / S.K.I.M.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 7603 113th St Ste M6, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 268-7262
Flushing Hospital Medical Center4500 Parsons Blvd, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-5608
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1467561043
- SHER-I-KASHMIR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES (S.K.I.M.S.) BEMINA / S.K.I.M.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
