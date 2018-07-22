Overview of Dr. Aycan Turkmen, MD

Dr. Aycan Turkmen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.



Dr. Turkmen works at Daniel Laurie in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Pap Smear and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.