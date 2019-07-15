Dr. Ayda Garza-Montalvo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garza-Montalvo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayda Garza-Montalvo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ayda Garza-Montalvo, MD
Dr. Ayda Garza-Montalvo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Garza-Montalvo works at
Dr. Garza-Montalvo's Office Locations
Renaissance Women's Healthcare PA5115 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 683-7900
Doctor's Hospital At Renaissance5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Yes, it's true, I takes for ever to see her cause sometimes she's on-call but believe me, she knows what she's doing and she's the best doctor ever! Even though it takes for ever, I will go again and again. I prefer to wait instead of receiving a fast but wrong diagnostic.
About Dr. Ayda Garza-Montalvo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Dr. Garza-Montalvo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garza-Montalvo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garza-Montalvo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Garza-Montalvo has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garza-Montalvo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Garza-Montalvo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garza-Montalvo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garza-Montalvo, there are benefits to both methods.