Dr. Aydin Pooli, MD

Urology
4.5 (60)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aydin Pooli, MD

Dr. Aydin Pooli, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital.

Dr. Pooli works at MLK Community Healthcare in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Pooli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wilmington Clinic
    12021 Wilmington Ave Ste 1000, Los Angeles, CA 90059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 529-6755

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Uroflowmetry
Urinary Stones
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Uroflowmetry

Treatment frequency



Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Aydin Pooli, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian, Persian and Turkish
    NPI Number
    • 1548558067
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Institute of Urologic Oncology
    Residency
    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein - Montefiore Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Tehran University Of Medical Sciences School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aydin Pooli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pooli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pooli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pooli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pooli works at MLK Community Healthcare in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pooli’s profile.

    Dr. Pooli speaks Armenian, Persian and Turkish.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Pooli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pooli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pooli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pooli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

