Dr. Aye Thida, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aye Thida, MD
Dr. Aye Thida, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Missouri City, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.
Dr. Thida works at
Dr. Thida's Office Locations
Allcare Pediatrics5201 Highway 6 Ste 500, Missouri City, TX 77459 Directions (281) 208-4600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I took my son for the first time, His previous Dr never cared. In his first visit she acknowledged everything the other Dr. Never cared to acknowledge. This will definitely be his permanent Dr from now on. I loved her!
About Dr. Aye Thida, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thida has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thida accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thida speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thida. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thida.
