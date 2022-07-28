Overview

Dr. Ayesha Ahmar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Longwood, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Med Coll|University of The Punjab / Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center, Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmar works at Family Practice of Central Florida in Longwood, FL with other offices in Lake Mary, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.