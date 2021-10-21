Overview of Dr. Ayesha Ahmed, MD

Dr. Ayesha Ahmed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CHITTAGONG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Ahmed works at Connecticut Mental Health Spec. in Farmington, CT with other offices in West Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.