Dr. Ayesha Ahmed, MD
Overview of Dr. Ayesha Ahmed, MD
Dr. Ayesha Ahmed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CHITTAGONG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
Connecticut Mental Health Specialists270 Farmington Ave Ste 309, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 677-5570
- 2 45 S Main St Ste 211, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 478-4341
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
Ratings & Reviews
Been a patient for few years Dr Ahmed has been wonderful listens understanding. Would recommend her.
About Dr. Ayesha Ahmed, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indianan University Purdue University At Indianapolis
- School Of Medicine, University Of Missouri At Kansas City
- CHITTAGONG MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.