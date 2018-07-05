Dr. Ayesha Anwar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anwar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayesha Anwar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ayesha Anwar, MD
Dr. Ayesha Anwar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Grand Prairie, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas.
Dr. Anwar's Office Locations
Grand Prairie Office4927 Lake Ridge Pkwy Ste 170, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 Directions (469) 706-9230
Hospital Affiliations
- Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anwar has great bedside manner for all our children from when she first saw the youngest at 11 to the oldest at 17. She makes them feel empowered and unafraid to speak with her honestly. Dr. Anwar has been very thorough with any concerns we've had and has always given us her utmost time and attention. I would definitely recommend Dr. Anwar to anyone.
About Dr. Ayesha Anwar, MD
- Pediatrics
- 16 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1265699052
Education & Certifications
- Children's National Medical Center
- Childrens National Medical Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anwar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anwar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anwar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Anwar speaks Urdu.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Anwar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anwar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anwar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anwar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.