Dr. Ayesha Chaudry, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edmond, OK. They graduated from SHIFA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Chaudry works at Optimum Primary Care in Edmond, OK with other offices in Norfolk, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.