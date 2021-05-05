Overview of Dr. Ayesha Cheema, MD

Dr. Ayesha Cheema, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital - Broadway Campus and HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus.



Dr. Cheema works at Ali M Naghsh MD Faap in Kingston, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.