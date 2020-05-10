Dr. Ayesha Khalid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayesha Khalid, MD
Overview of Dr. Ayesha Khalid, MD
Dr. Ayesha Khalid, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Everett, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.
Dr. Khalid works at
Dr. Khalid's Office Locations
-
1
CHA Everett Hospital103 Garland St, Everett, MA 02149 Directions (617) 665-2555
-
2
CHA Cambridge Hospital1493 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 665-2555
-
3
Cha Somerville Hospital Laboratory230 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA 02143 Directions (617) 591-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- CHA Cambridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khalid?
I was a patient of Dr. Khalid when she was working in Harrisburg, PA, prior to moving to Cambridge. She is the best doctor, most complete and thorough I have ever been associated with. I wish she would come back. Lots of regular medical care available, not so much at her level. Brent Lawson Harrisburg PA
About Dr. Ayesha Khalid, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1528285921
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalid works at
Dr. Khalid has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khalid speaks Urdu.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.