Dr. Ayesha Khalid, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Everett, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.



Dr. Khalid works at CHA Everett Hospital in Everett, MA with other offices in Cambridge, MA and Somerville, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.