Dr. Ayesha Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ayesha Malik, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Margate, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2960 N State Road 7 Ste 110, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 972-7224
- 2 1200 N University Dr Ste 1, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 791-3090
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I met her at Northwest Hospital about sixteen months ago her advice on my diabetes literally changed my life and my phone's life. She has moved to Plantation from Margate and I will be visiting her new location soon. Her knowledge of the endocrine system especially diabetes is superior to any although doctor and her advice is up to date, easy-to-follow, and addresses the problem. She is the type of doctor you want for any type of endocrine problem and I will continue to see her. 4.3 what's my last A1c
About Dr. Ayesha Malik, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Urdu
- 1447592126
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
