Dr. Ayesha Rahman, MD
Dr. Ayesha Rahman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY.
Obstetrics & Gynecology163-03 Horace Harding Expressway, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions
Bariatric Surgery72-06 Northern Boulevard, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions
Bariatric Surgery7206 Northern Blvd, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Orthopedics & Rehabilitation28-25 Jackson Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Rahman is excellent she truly cares for her patients has the patience of angel. She performed surgery on my right wrist with amazing results this past July. I will miss her at the Jackson Heights location but I will travel where ever she is to be seen. Thank you
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1891056453
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Rahman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahman has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahman.
