Dr. Shaikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayesha Shaikh, MD
Dr. Ayesha Shaikh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Central Coast Perinatal Medical Group Inc.427 W Pueblo St Ste A, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 898-0258
About Dr. Ayesha Shaikh, MD
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Shaikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaikh works at
Dr. Shaikh speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.