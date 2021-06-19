Dr. Ayesha Shaukat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaukat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayesha Shaukat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ayesha Shaukat, MD
Dr. Ayesha Shaukat, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with West Medical Center.
Dr. Shaukat works at
Dr. Shaukat's Office Locations
Prime Health Pediatrics9485 Mentor Ave Ste 101, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 205-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- West Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Timely and efficient
About Dr. Ayesha Shaukat, MD
- Pediatrics
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1962866202
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital/King's Daughter
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaukat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaukat works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaukat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaukat.
