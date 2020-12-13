Overview of Dr. Ayham Farha, MD

Dr. Ayham Farha, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from American University - Beirut and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Medical Center, Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER and William Newton Hospital.



Dr. Farha works at Wichita Urology Group in Wichita, KS with other offices in Winfield, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.