Dr. Ayham Farha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayham Farha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ayham Farha, MD
Dr. Ayham Farha, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from American University - Beirut and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Medical Center, Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER and William Newton Hospital.
Dr. Farha works at
Dr. Farha's Office Locations
-
1
Wichita Urology Group2626 N WEBB RD, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 667-4906Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Wichita Urology Group1305 E 5th Ave, Winfield, KS 67156 Directions (316) 745-8784
-
3
Wichita Urology - Legacy Medical Arts Office2077 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 667-4914
-
4
Wichita Urology - West Office7570 W 21st St N Ste 1014A, Wichita, KS 67205 Directions (316) 667-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Kansas Medical Center
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- William Newton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farha?
Dr. Ayham Farha is the best! So patient, considerate and professional!
About Dr. Ayham Farha, MD
- Urology
- English, Arabic
- 1982682753
Education & Certifications
- State University - New York
- American University - Beirut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farha works at
Dr. Farha has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farha speaks Arabic.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Farha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.