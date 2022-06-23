Dr. Ayhan Zia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayhan Zia, MD
Overview of Dr. Ayhan Zia, MD
Dr. Ayhan Zia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Franklin, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from CCTC / SAINT FRANCIS HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zia's Office Locations
- 1 9969 S 27th St Ste 1400, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 325-2240
- 2 10101 S 27th St Fl 3, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 325-7330
-
3
Turgut Zia MD Sc2741 W Layton Ave Ste 201, Milwaukee, WI 53221 Directions (414) 800-7384
-
4
Cardiology Center At Sparks1500 Dodson Ave Ste 60, Fort Smith, AR 72901 Directions (479) 709-7325
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Clinician, very personable, extremely thorough, going far beyond investigating my symptoms than any Clinician in the past. During our first visit I was extremely surprised and impressed at his overall excellence.
About Dr. Ayhan Zia, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1275632713
Education & Certifications
- CCTC / SAINT FRANCIS HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Interventional Cardiology
