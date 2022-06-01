Overview

Dr. Aykut Bayrak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from U Ankara Fac Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Bayrak works at LA IVF Clinic in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Chino Hills, CA, Los Angeles, CA and San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.