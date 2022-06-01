See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Aykut Bayrak, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (54)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Aykut Bayrak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from U Ankara Fac Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Bayrak works at LA IVF Clinic in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Chino Hills, CA, Los Angeles, CA and San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LA IVF Clinic
    10 Congress St Ste 509, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 744-3288
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    LA IVF Clinic
    2140 Grand Ave, Chino Hills, CA 91709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 784-1071
  3. 3
    LA IVF Clinic
    2080 Century Park E, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 286-2800
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    LA IVF Clinic
    6386 Alvarado Ct, San Diego, CA 92120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 618-0516

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Egg Freezing
Genetic Testing
Recurrent Miscarriage Treatment
Egg Freezing
Genetic Testing
Recurrent Miscarriage Treatment

Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Recurrent Miscarriage Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 01, 2022
    I can not say enough good things about Dr.Bayrak and the whole staff at LA IVF. After a long 3 year journey of Secondary infertility. I just graduated at 10 weeks after my first IVF cycle. They make you feel like you are family here and not just a number. The process is a challenging one to go through and Dr.Bayrak and the staff are exceptional at making it as easy of a process as possible on their end. Answering endless questions and really making you feel like the odds are in your favor unlike so many other places. Dr.Bayrak is always upfront and honest even when it may not be what you want to hear. I would definitely recommend LA IVF to all my friends and loved ones.
    Caitlin — Jun 01, 2022
    About Dr. Aykut Bayrak, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Mandarin, Mandarin, Romanian, Spanish and Turkish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679586218
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Southern CA
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • New York Methodist Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • U Ankara Fac Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aykut Bayrak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bayrak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bayrak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bayrak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bayrak speaks Cantonese, Mandarin, Mandarin, Romanian, Spanish and Turkish.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Bayrak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bayrak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bayrak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bayrak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

