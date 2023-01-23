Dr. Aykut Unsal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unsal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aykut Unsal, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Unsal's Office Locations
Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 211, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates385 Oxford Valley Rd Ste 406, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
For years, I have suffered from bad sinus issues and migraines. Every other doctor just kept offering me allergy medicine & nasal sprays. Dr. Unsal took the time to determine the best approach to tackle the issue and explained everything to me. I received quality care during my surgery and afterwards. I have already referred others to him. Looking forward to being able to breathe better because of Dr. Unsal!!
About Dr. Aykut Unsal, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 10 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- Male
- 1487095527
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia at Georgia Health Sciences University
- Rowan SOM, Jefferson Health, Our Lady of Lourdes
- Rowan SOM, Jefferson Health, Our Lady of Lourdes
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
