Dr. Aykut Unsal, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.8 (422)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Aykut Unsal, DO

Dr. Aykut Unsal, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Unsal works at Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Yardley, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Unsal's Office Locations

    Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates
    3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 211, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates
    385 Oxford Valley Rd Ste 406, Yardley, PA 19067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Sinusitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Rhinorrhea Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Papillomas Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinus Tumor Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • One Net
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 422 ratings
    Patient Ratings (422)
    5 Star
    (364)
    4 Star
    (43)
    3 Star
    (7)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 23, 2023
    For years, I have suffered from bad sinus issues and migraines. Every other doctor just kept offering me allergy medicine & nasal sprays. Dr. Unsal took the time to determine the best approach to tackle the issue and explained everything to me. I received quality care during my surgery and afterwards. I have already referred others to him. Looking forward to being able to breathe better because of Dr. Unsal!!
    Jen O. — Jan 23, 2023
    About Dr. Aykut Unsal, DO

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 10 years of experience
    • English, Turkish
    • Male
    • 1487095527
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Georgia at Georgia Health Sciences University
    • Rowan SOM, Jefferson Health, Our Lady of Lourdes
    • Rowan SOM, Jefferson Health, Our Lady of Lourdes
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aykut Unsal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unsal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Unsal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Unsal accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Unsal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    422 patients have reviewed Dr. Unsal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unsal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Unsal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Unsal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

