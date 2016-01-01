Dr. Aylin Kiyici, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiyici is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aylin Kiyici, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aylin Kiyici, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ege U Sch Med.
Aylin Kiyici MD2426 Eastchester Rd Ste 209, Bronx, NY 10469 Directions (718) 239-2490
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Turkish
- 1285797217
- Our Lady of Mercy Med Ctr
- Ege U Sch Med
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kiyici has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiyici accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiyici has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiyici works at
Dr. Kiyici speaks Hindi and Turkish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiyici. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiyici.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiyici, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiyici appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.