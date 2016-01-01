Overview

Dr. Aylin Tansel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Tansel works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroparesis, Dysphagia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.