Overview of Dr. Ayman Al-Hendy, MD

Dr. Ayman Al-Hendy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Zagazig University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Al-Hendy works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.