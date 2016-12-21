See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Ayman Al-Hendy, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ayman Al-Hendy, MD

Dr. Ayman Al-Hendy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Zagazig University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Al-Hendy works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Al-Hendy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-3291

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Metabolic Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Trichomoniasis Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Trichomoniasis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 21, 2016
    Today was my first visit with Dr. AL-HENDY. I wish that I had him as a young woman. Not only was he so very pleasant, he had thoroughly made himself aware of my medical history, was eager to listen to my feelings regarding my needed concerns re my cyst. Did not insist on tests that would be duplicated by another doctor. Proposed a reasonable plan of treatment. Made a nerve racking a pleasant one! See him if you can!
    Pamela Brathwaite in Augusta, GA — Dec 21, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ayman Al-Hendy, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023184637
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Canadian College Of Med Genetice Montreal Chldns Hospital|Canadian College Of Med Genetice Montreal Chldns Hospital|Canadian College Of Med Genetice Montreal Chldns Hospital|McMaster University|Royal University Hospital University Of Saskatchewon|McM
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Royal University Hospital University Of Saskatoon
    Residency
    Internship
    • Royal U Hosp|Royal U Hosp|Royal University Hospital|Royal University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Zagazig University, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ayman Al-Hendy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Hendy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Al-Hendy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Al-Hendy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Al-Hendy works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Al-Hendy’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Hendy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Hendy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Hendy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Hendy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

