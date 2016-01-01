Dr. Alshami accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayman Alshami, MD
Overview
Dr. Ayman Alshami, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pine Bluff, AR. They graduated from C.U. Shah Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Alshami works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Heart P.A.1601 W 40th Ave Ste 301, Pine Bluff, AR 71603 Directions (870) 541-4285
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alshami?
About Dr. Ayman Alshami, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1295799443
Education & Certifications
- C.U. Shah Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alshami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alshami works at
Dr. Alshami has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alshami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Alshami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alshami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alshami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alshami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.