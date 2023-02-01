Dr. Ayman Barakat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barakat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayman Barakat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ayman Barakat, MD
Dr. Ayman Barakat, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University Medical Center
Dr. Barakat works at
Dr. Barakat's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Spring Hill11063 County Line Rd, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (239) 274-8200
-
2
Florida Cancer Specialists - Spring Hill7154 MEDICAL CENTER DR, Spring Hill, FL 34608 Directions (352) 596-1926Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Wesley Chapel26823 TANIC DR, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 279-7107
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- Adventhealth Zephyrhills
- Bayfront Health Spring Hill
- Bravera Health Brooksville
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Barakat for 5 years. I had stage 2b breast cancer and was terrified. Dr. Barakat has a very calming and reassuring way about him, that put me at ease instantly. Not to mention his vast and thorough knowledge and very detailed strategy, to beat my cancer. I owe my life to him and my Lord, for keeping me alive and thriving. This man, believe me, is a Godsend, so kind, compassionate and skilled in cancer treatments. I love this sweet man.
About Dr. Ayman Barakat, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1134320328
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical School - Houston
- University of Texas Medical School - Houston
