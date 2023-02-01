See All Oncologists in Spring Hill, FL
Dr. Ayman Barakat, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ayman Barakat, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ayman Barakat, MD

Dr. Ayman Barakat, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University Medical Center

Dr. Barakat works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Spring Hill in Spring Hill, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Barakat's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Spring Hill
    11063 County Line Rd, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 274-8200
  2. 2
    Florida Cancer Specialists - Spring Hill
    7154 MEDICAL CENTER DR, Spring Hill, FL 34608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 596-1926
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Wesley Chapel
    26823 TANIC DR, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 279-7107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
  • Adventhealth Zephyrhills
  • Bayfront Health Spring Hill
  • Bravera Health Brooksville
  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
  • HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
  • Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
  • St. Anthony's Hospital
  • Winter Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Barakat?

    Feb 01, 2023
    I have been going to Dr. Barakat for 5 years. I had stage 2b breast cancer and was terrified. Dr. Barakat has a very calming and reassuring way about him, that put me at ease instantly. Not to mention his vast and thorough knowledge and very detailed strategy, to beat my cancer. I owe my life to him and my Lord, for keeping me alive and thriving. This man, believe me, is a Godsend, so kind, compassionate and skilled in cancer treatments. I love this sweet man.
    Judi B — Feb 01, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ayman Barakat, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ayman Barakat, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Barakat to family and friends

    Dr. Barakat's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Barakat

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ayman Barakat, MD.

    About Dr. Ayman Barakat, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134320328
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Texas Medical School - Houston
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Texas Medical School - Houston
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ayman Barakat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barakat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barakat has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barakat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barakat has seen patients for Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barakat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Barakat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barakat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barakat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barakat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ayman Barakat, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.