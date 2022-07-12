Dr. Ayman Elkadry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elkadry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayman Elkadry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ayman Elkadry, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Kursk Med Institute and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
Metro-detroit Endocrinology Center5250 Auto Club Dr Ste 200, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 914-5591Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Alzohaili Medical Consultants27207 Lahser Rd Ste 200B, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 809-5988
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The front desk employee are not professional and lack for respecting appointments. Our appointment was at 10:30. They kept us waiting for 45 minutes with no call. My husband had another appointment at 11:00 with the foot doctor. So we were done at 12:45 with no call at all. Do we left! Two days we received a call from the clinic to ask why we canceled our appointment! My husband was shocked and told the lady what happened. IT was not the first time that the lady at the front treat us this way
About Dr. Ayman Elkadry, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1861606808
Education & Certifications
- Kursk Med Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elkadry has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elkadry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
