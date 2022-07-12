See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Dearborn, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Ayman Elkadry, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ayman Elkadry, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Kursk Med Institute and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Elkadry works at METRO-DETROIT ENDOCRINOLOGY CENTER in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Locations

  1. 1
    Metro-detroit Endocrinology Center
    5250 Auto Club Dr Ste 200, Dearborn, MI 48126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 914-5591
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Alzohaili Medical Consultants
    27207 Lahser Rd Ste 200B, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 809-5988

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cabell Huntington Hospital
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Elkadry?

    Jul 12, 2022
    The front desk employee are not professional and lack for respecting appointments. Our appointment was at 10:30. They kept us waiting for 45 minutes with no call. My husband had another appointment at 11:00 with the foot doctor. So we were done at 12:45 with no call at all. Do we left! Two days we received a call from the clinic to ask why we canceled our appointment! My husband was shocked and told the lady what happened. IT was not the first time that the lady at the front treat us this way
    Mroueh — Jul 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ayman Elkadry, MD
    About Dr. Ayman Elkadry, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861606808
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Kursk Med Institute
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ayman Elkadry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elkadry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elkadry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elkadry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elkadry has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elkadry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Elkadry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elkadry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elkadry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elkadry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

