Dr. Ayman Geneidy, MD
Dr. Ayman Geneidy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They graduated from 1991 - University of Alexandria|University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Central Kentucky Kidney Care - Frankfort1038 Burlington Ln Ste B, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 628-3433
Hospital Affiliations
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is one of the first doctors I have ever gone to (there are a lot: diabetic for 55 years) who actually read the many pages of information they requested of a new patient.
- Nephrology
- English, Arabic and French
- 1760572853
Education & Certifications
- 2005 - University of Vermont College of Medicine|University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- 2002 - University of South Dakota School of Medicine|University of South Dakota School of Medicine
- University Of Alexandria
- 1991 - University of Alexandria|University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine
- Nephrology
Dr. Geneidy has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geneidy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Geneidy speaks Arabic and French.
