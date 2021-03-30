See All Plastic Surgeons in Waldorf, MD
Dr. Ayman Hakki, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.2 (15)
Map Pin Small Waldorf, MD
Call for new patient details
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ayman Hakki, MD

Dr. Ayman Hakki, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine.

Dr. Hakki works at Luxxery in Waldorf, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hakki's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Luxxery Corporation of Maryland
    3010 Crain Hwy Ste 400, Waldorf, MD 20601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 843-9769

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
Mar 30, 2021
I had a breast augmentation by Dr. Hakki and I am so so incredibly happy with my results. HIGHLY recommend this doctor, and his whole entire staff! I traveled out of state to come to him and now have recommended several friends as well who have also traveled to see him. Thank you so much Dr. Hakki!!!
Briana M — Mar 30, 2021
Photo: Dr. Ayman Hakki, MD
About Dr. Ayman Hakki, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 52 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic
NPI Number
  • 1659419919
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Georgetown University Hospital
Internship
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital Center
Medical Education
  • University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hakki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hakki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hakki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakki.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hakki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hakki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

