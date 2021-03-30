Dr. Hakki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayman Hakki, MD
Overview of Dr. Ayman Hakki, MD
Dr. Ayman Hakki, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine.
Dr. Hakki's Office Locations
Luxxery Corporation of Maryland3010 Crain Hwy Ste 400, Waldorf, MD 20601 Directions (301) 843-9769
Ratings & Reviews
I had a breast augmentation by Dr. Hakki and I am so so incredibly happy with my results. HIGHLY recommend this doctor, and his whole entire staff! I traveled out of state to come to him and now have recommended several friends as well who have also traveled to see him. Thank you so much Dr. Hakki!!!
About Dr. Ayman Hakki, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Lehigh Valley Hospital Center
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hakki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hakki speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hakki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakki.
