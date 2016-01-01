Dr. Ayman Ibrahim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibrahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayman Ibrahim, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ayman Ibrahim, DO
Dr. Ayman Ibrahim, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology|University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Ibrahim's Office Locations
1
Neurology Consultants of North Jersey PA194 Broad St # 4, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 437-5198
2
Hackensack92 Summit Ave Fl 2, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 597-9250
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ayman Ibrahim, DO
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1508025834
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Coll Hosp
- Albany Med Coll Hosp
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology|University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ibrahim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ibrahim accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ibrahim has seen patients for Vertigo, Seizure Disorders and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ibrahim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ibrahim speaks Arabic and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibrahim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahim.
