Overview of Dr. Ayman Karkoutly, MD

Dr. Ayman Karkoutly, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and Medical Arts Hospital.



Dr. Karkoutly works at Ayman Karkoutly M.D., F.A.C.C., F.A.C.I.P. in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardiomyopathy and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.