Dr. Ayman Karkoutly, MD
Overview of Dr. Ayman Karkoutly, MD
Dr. Ayman Karkoutly, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and Medical Arts Hospital.
Dr. Karkoutly works at
Dr. Karkoutly's Office Locations
-
1
Cardiac Diagnostic Center4001 21st St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 797-4774
-
2
Lubbock Heart & Surgical Hospital4810 N Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 797-4774
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
- Medical Arts Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Been a patient of Dr. Karkoutly since 2008. He has saved my life many times. He is professional. He is compassionate. When in the hospital he visits often. He answers questions. He makes you know he cares. He has an amazing memory. I really like him as a person and admire him as a physician. I always know he will listen to my concerns. Best doctor I have ever had.
About Dr. Ayman Karkoutly, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1477583052
Education & Certifications
- U Wisc Med Ctr Hosp
- St Vincent Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
