Dr. Ayman Khafagi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Jennings, Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Jackson Purchase Medical Center, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital and Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.



Dr. Khafagi works at Ann Arbor Urgent Care in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Big Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.