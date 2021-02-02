Dr. Ayman Layka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Layka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayman Layka, MD
Overview of Dr. Ayman Layka, MD
Dr. Ayman Layka, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Layka works at
Dr. Layka's Office Locations
-
1
Adan and Layka MD4302 Alton Rd Ste 400, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 531-1664Monday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Layka?
Excellent and patient doctor. A gentleman who is very supportive and cares about his patients. On top of everything.
About Dr. Ayman Layka, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1831417179
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Layka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Layka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Layka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Layka works at
Dr. Layka has seen patients for Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Layka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Layka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Layka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Layka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Layka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.