See All General Surgeons in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Ayman Neoman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ayman Neoman, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Ayman Neoman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with Cook County Hospital

Dr. Neoman works at Ayman Neoman in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Ayman Neoman
    3610 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 427-7275
  2. 2
    Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Physicians Inc.
    701 E 28th St Ste 301, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 269-0300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal Fissure
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal Fissure
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Neoman?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ayman Neoman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ayman Neoman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Neoman to family and friends

    Dr. Neoman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Neoman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ayman Neoman, MD.

    About Dr. Ayman Neoman, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548207343
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cook County Hospital
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ayman Neoman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neoman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neoman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Neoman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neoman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neoman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neoman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ayman Neoman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.