Overview of Dr. Ayme Schmeeckle, MD

Dr. Ayme Schmeeckle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Schmeeckle works at The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.