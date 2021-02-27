Overview of Dr. Aymen Atallah, MD

Dr. Aymen Atallah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Cairo University and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.



Dr. Atallah works at Bethesda Health Physician Group in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.