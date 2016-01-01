Overview of Dr. Aymen Elfiky, MD

Dr. Aymen Elfiky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Elfiky works at DANA FARBER CANCER INSTITUTE in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.