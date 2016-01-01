Overview

Dr. Ayoade Akere, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from AHMADU BELLO UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Bernard Hospital.



Dr. Akere works at Louis A. Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.