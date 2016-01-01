See All Psychiatrists in Sumter, SC
Dr. Ayodele Ogunfowora, MD

Psychiatry
2.8 (8)
Map Pin Small Sumter, SC
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ayodele Ogunfowora, MD

Dr. Ayodele Ogunfowora, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sumter, SC. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine.

Dr. Ogunfowora works at Alm Counseling in Sumter, SC with other offices in Lugoff, SC and Mc Bee, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Conduct Disorder, ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ogunfowora's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alm Counseling
    18 Barnette Dr, Sumter, SC 29150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 774-5599
  2. 2
    Sandhills Medical Pharmacy
    40 Baldwin Ave, Lugoff, SC 29078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 408-3262
  3. 3
    Sandhills Medical Foundation
    645 S Seventh St, Mc Bee, SC 29101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 335-8291
  4. 4
    Sandhills Medical Pharmacy #2
    30 Cuttino Rd, Sumter, SC 29150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 778-2442

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Conduct Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Conduct Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Ayodele Ogunfowora, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073578506
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Ibadan / College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ogunfowora has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ogunfowora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ogunfowora has seen patients for Conduct Disorder, ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ogunfowora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogunfowora. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogunfowora.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogunfowora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogunfowora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

