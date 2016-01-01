Overview of Dr. Ayodele Ogunfowora, MD

Dr. Ayodele Ogunfowora, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sumter, SC. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine.



Dr. Ogunfowora works at Alm Counseling in Sumter, SC with other offices in Lugoff, SC and Mc Bee, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Conduct Disorder, ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.