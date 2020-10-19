Overview

Dr. Ayodele Osowo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from University of Benin and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Osowo works at Sunbal Zafar, MD in Arlington, TX with other offices in Southlake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Gastrointestinal Bleeding and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.