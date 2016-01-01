Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayofemi Wright, DO
Overview of Dr. Ayofemi Wright, DO
Dr. Ayofemi Wright, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Wright works at
Dr. Wright's Office Locations
Mecklenburg Co Mental Health Hosp501 Billingsley Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 444-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ayofemi Wright, DO
- Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1952664245
Education & Certifications
- Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wright works at
Dr. Wright has seen patients for Anxiety, Adjustment Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.