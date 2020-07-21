Overview

Dr. Ayotokunbo Olosunde, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Olosunde works at Collom & Carney Clinic, Texarkana, TX in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.