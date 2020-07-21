Dr. Ayotokunbo Olosunde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olosunde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayotokunbo Olosunde, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ayotokunbo Olosunde, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Collom and Carney Clinic5002 Cowhorn Creek Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-3001Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
- Wadley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner, easy to talk to.
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1548407034
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York - Gastroenterology
- University of Ibadan / College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olosunde has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olosunde accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olosunde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olosunde has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olosunde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Olosunde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olosunde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olosunde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olosunde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.