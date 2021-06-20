Dr. Ayotunde Adeyeri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adeyeri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayotunde Adeyeri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ayotunde Adeyeri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Ibadan College Of Med Ibadan Oyo Nigeria and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center.
Dr. Adeyeri works at
Locations
-
1
Sterling Surgicare670 N Beers St Ste 2, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 217-3897
-
2
Sterling Surgicare - Freehold901 W Main St # 103, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 217-3897
-
3
Raritan Bay Medical Center3 Hospital Plz Ste 206, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 217-3897
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adeyeri?
I had a very good experience during vsg journey. Everyone was compassionate, professional, and reliable. I felt completely safe in Dr. Adeyeri's care.
About Dr. Ayotunde Adeyeri, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1184869737
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Columbia University at Harlem
- Columbia University at Harlem
- University Of Ibadan College Of Med Ibadan Oyo Nigeria
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adeyeri accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adeyeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adeyeri works at
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Adeyeri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adeyeri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adeyeri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adeyeri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.