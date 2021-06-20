Overview

Dr. Ayotunde Adeyeri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Ibadan College Of Med Ibadan Oyo Nigeria and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center.



Dr. Adeyeri works at Sterling Surgicare in Holmdel, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ and Old Bridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.