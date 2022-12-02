Overview of Dr. Ayse Bag Ozbek, MD

Dr. Ayse Bag Ozbek, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They graduated from ISTANBUL UNIVERSITY / CERRAHPASA MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Bag Ozbek works at Stony Brook Internists in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Hauppauge, NY, New York, NY and Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.