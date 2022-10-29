Overview

Dr. Aysha Arshad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.



Dr. Arshad works at Carient Heart & Vascular - Manassas in Manassas, VA with other offices in Annandale, VA, Woodbridge, VA and Vienna, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.