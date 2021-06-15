Overview

Dr. Ayub Hussain, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Mc, U Punjab Lahore and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Hussain works at Northside Gastroenterology Associates, PA in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.