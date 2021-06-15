See All Gastroenterologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Ayub Hussain, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (62)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Ayub Hussain, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Mc, U Punjab Lahore and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. Hussain works at Northside Gastroenterology Associates, PA in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northside Gastroenterology Associates, PA
    18400 Katy Fwy Ste 430, Houston, TX 77094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 668-1472
  2. 2
    Northside Gastroenterology Associates, PA
    10425 Huffmeister Rd Ste 310, Houston, TX 77065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 668-1492

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Common Bile Duct Stone Removal Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    About Dr. Ayub Hussain, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538279468
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Highland Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Highland Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Allama Iqbal Mc, U Punjab Lahore
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ayub Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hussain works at Northside Gastroenterology Associates, PA in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hussain’s profile.

    Dr. Hussain has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hussain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

